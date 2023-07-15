A lawsuit by neighbors of a destroyed Winston-Salem fertilizer plant will finally reach a courtroom 18 months to the day after the facility erupted in flames.

Lawyers representing Winston Weaver Co. and residents living near the now-cleared North Cherry Street site will make their first appearance before a judge July 31 for a hearing to set pretrial deadlines and offer oral arguments on a motion by the company to throw out portions of the class-action suit.

It’s been a long wait for plaintiffs looking to hold Winston Weaver responsible for the potentially explosive blaze that triggered a voluntary evacuation affecting thousands, shrouded parts of the city for days in unhealthy levels of smoke and fouled creeks when chemical-laden runoff from firefighting efforts flowed into waterways.

“Way too long,” said Tom Wilmoth, a lawyer representing the residents.

The suit — filed in February 2022, about a week after the fire was finally extinguished — seeks compensatory and punitive damages from the company, as well as attorney fees.

Six plaintiffs are listed but, in a class action, other people negatively impacted by the fire could collect damages. More than 6,000 people live within a one-mile radius of the site.

Attorneys for both sides asked N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby to combine five lawsuits related to the blaze and assign Edwin Wilson Jr. of Rockingham County, then senior resident Superior Court judge, to handle pretrial proceedings.

Newby obliged, but Wilson, a Democrat who had served for 20 years on the bench, was defeated by a Republican challenger four months later, leaving the future of court proceedings up in the air.

The chief justice later appointed Wilson to the case as an “emergency judge,” but scheduling conflicts among the parties led to further delays.

Now, the case gets back on track with the upcoming hearing in Forsyth County Superior Court.

One of the first orders of business will be arguments over Winston Weaver’s motion asking the judge to throw out the lawsuit’s claims of strict liability and trespass.

Strict liability is a concept used in criminal and civil law that holds defendants responsible for their actions even if they had no intention of hurting anyone.

In this case, the company’s handling and storage of an estimated 600 tons of explosive ammonium nitrate was “so dangerous that even the exercise of reasonable care cannot eliminate the risk of serious harm,” the lawsuit says.

The trespass claim suggests Winston Weaver’s “acts or emissions” sent “airborne and waterborne particles of toxic and/or hazardous materials” onto neighbors’ property “without their permission or invitation.”

The company’s motion argues that the suit has “not alleged sufficient facts to support” the strict liability and trespass claims.

Other issues

The suit argues that Winston Weaver raised the risk of a fire or explosion by mishandling the ammonium nitrate and failing to train employees on how to work with and store hazardous chemicals.

The company also had a responsibility to inform neighbors and the city of “hidden dangers and unsafe conditions present at the plant, of which they knew or could have discovered by reasonable inspection in the exercise of due care,” the lawsuit says.

An investigation by the N.C. Department of Labor concluded in July 2022 that improperly stored ammonium nitrate at the plant may have heightened the risk for a destructive, deadly blast, according to documents obtained by the Journal through a public records request.

The ammonium nitrate stored at the Winston Weaver facility was 20 times what was present at a Texas fertilizer plant when it exploded in 2013, killing 15 people (including a dozen first responders), injuring 250, leveling an entire block, and damaging or destroying more than 150 buildings, including two schools and a nursing home.

Ammonium nitrate at the Winston Weaver plant was exposed to moisture from a porous roof and held in unsafe storage bins, NCDOL determined after interviews with employees who had worked there.

Those conditions had the potential to make the stored ammonium nitrate more volatile, increasing the risk of a destructive blast, the probe found.

The suit also notes that Winston Weaver failed to obtain some legally required permits and submit mandatory reports to state and federal agencies.

In May, the company avoided a federal investigation and potential court action by conceding to a $32,000 fine with the federal Environmental Protection Agency after neglecting for three years to submit required disclosure documents related to exposure of potentially toxic chemicals.

The company also did not submit a required chemical inventory to the N.C. Department of Public Safety in the two years leading up to the fire.

The state uses that information to determine whether a facility is required to also submit an emergency plan to help responders to incidents, including fires.

Winston Weaver filed no such plan, and wasn’t required to do so because the Department of Public Safety didn’t have an accounting of what chemicals were stored at the facility.

“Defendant’s violation of law shows a gross, willful, and wanton disregard for the safety of others,” the suit says. “More precisely, Defendant operated a facility containing hazardous chemicals in the middle of a residential area without adhering to state and federal regulations.”

As smoke engulfed parts of the city for days while firefighters tried to fully extinguish the blaze, EPA monitors recorded air particulate levels seven times higher than what the agency deems “hazardous.”

That smoke “caused material physical discomfort and injury by exposing (residents) to toxic fumes, and caused injury to their property by polluting it with ash and diminishing its future value,” the suit says.

The lawyers also cites Winston-Salem Journal reporting about the potential health hazards from the smoke, including airborne particulates – some containing plastics, metals and other substances, including remnants of ammonium nitrate – that could enter the lungs when inhaled.

“Residents have reported suffering from headaches, dizziness, vomiting, anxiety, sleeping problems, fatigue, and eye, nose, and throat irritation,” the lawsuit says. “The smell of fertilizer is reportedly so strong that some residents must wear masks in their own homes.”

Winston-Salem attorneys Rachel Keen and Mason Freeman with the firm Womble Bond Dickinson, are representing Winston Weaver.

The residents are represented by Wilmoth and Gary Jackson from the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin; and Karonnie Truzy, James Harrell and Brian Kinsley from Crumley Roberts.