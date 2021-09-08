'We are having a health crisis.' Triad health care experts issue more vaccination pleas.

The systems said currently that 91%, or 685 of their combined 754 COVID-19 patients, are unvaccinated. About 95% of those patients on life support, or 138 of 145, are unvaccinated.

“More (COVID-19 patients) are younger and many are from communities with low rates of vaccination and resistance to mask wearing,” according to the statement.

“It tugs at the heart because so many of these COVID cases are preventable” at this stage of the pandemic with readily available vaccines, Ohl said.

Snider said officials hope that increased awareness of the severity of the current wave of the virus will lead to more vaccinations.

“Many of those unvaccinated patients are presenting with very advanced disease with COVID-19.

Snider said that after nearly 18 months of the pandemic, most individuals know of someone who has been infected with COVID-19, if not someone in their family or household.

Mann said each system’s ICU units “are being taxed on a daily basis.”

“We anticipated this in the first part of the pandemic that didn’t quite materialize, but it’s happening today.”

Limited ICU beds