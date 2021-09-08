'We are having a health crisis.' Triad health care experts issue more vaccination pleas.

The Triad’s three largest healthcare systems united Tuesday around a single plea that they hope will be heard and heeded by people who are unvaccinated.
They are “strongly urging” those people “to take responsibility to not only protect their own health, but also protect the lives of their loved ones and neighbors.”
It’s a message Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist have made separately once the three COVID-19 vaccines became readily available in April.
The systems said they “recognize that many people have strong feelings about COVID-19, vaccination and masking.”
In addition to a joint statement, the systems each had an infectious diseases expert — Dr. Christopher Ohl with Baptist, Dr. John Mann with Novant and Dr. Cynthia Snider with Cone — share their front-line thoughts on the key COVID-19 metrics nearing daily pandemic highs since the Independence Day holiday weekend.
“The three of us are not naive to think our simple plea for help is going to drive the masses to be vaccinated, but we can’t give up,” Mann said.
“If we are resigned to the fact that no additional people are going to be vaccinated, then we’re not speaking for health care, for our communities. We can’t stop delivering the correct message. It has to go on.”
Getting vaccinated, “helps ensure that those who require hospitalization, regardless of the circumstance, have a hospital bed and a medical team to care for them,” Mann said.
The systems repeated their calls for people not to go to emergency departments for a COVID-19 test, but rather go to www.ncdhhs.gov/GetTested for local options.
Snider said that “we are all seeing the same patterns” in experiencing surges in COVID-19 patients, particularly those requiring intensive-care treatment.
“We are all taking care of patients as they come in, but we could all stand to have a breather to prevent us from being overwhelmed.”
Ohl said that every time someone gets vaccinated, or gets a booster shot later this fall, “it slows the community spread and it adds up toward the vaccination levels needed to get us past the peak of the pandemic.”
‘Tugs at the heart’
Mann said he understand that locally, “it doesn’t feel like we’re having a health crisis” in many sectors of the Triad.
“But, when you walk through the doors of any of our hospitals, it’s readily apparent we are having a health crisis,” Mann said.
The systems said currently that 91%, or 685 of their combined 754 COVID-19 patients, are unvaccinated. About 95% of those patients on life support, or 138 of 145, are unvaccinated.
“More (COVID-19 patients) are younger and many are from communities with low rates of vaccination and resistance to mask wearing,” according to the statement.
“It tugs at the heart because so many of these COVID cases are preventable” at this stage of the pandemic with readily available vaccines, Ohl said.
Snider said officials hope that increased awareness of the severity of the current wave of the virus will lead to more vaccinations.
“Many of those unvaccinated patients are presenting with very advanced disease with COVID-19.
Snider said that after nearly 18 months of the pandemic, most individuals know of someone who has been infected with COVID-19, if not someone in their family or household.
Mann said each system’s ICU units “are being taxed on a daily basis.”
“We anticipated this in the first part of the pandemic that didn’t quite materialize, but it’s happening today.”
Limited ICU beds
An interactive map by the New York Times, updated to reflect adult ICU bed occupancy and number of COVID-19 patients as of Aug. 26, showed the Triad’s three main hospitals with ICU occupancy rates far higher than the national average.
Those ICU beds are filled with patients with and without COVID-19-related illnesses.
Forsyth Medical Center had 162 patients with COVID-19-related illnesses. There were only nine ICU beds available, for a 92% ICU occupancy rate.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center had 66 COVID-19 patients. There were 13 ICU beds available, for an 87% ICU occupancy rate.
At Cone, there were 130 COVID-19 patients. There were 20 ICU beds available for an 81% ICU occupancy rate.
The average North Carolina occupancy rate is 86%, while the national average ICU occupancy rate is 68%, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.
The systems say they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge.
However, Novant’s Thomasville Medical Center recently has had to divert patients to other Novant facilities.
“Every patient who needs a bed we will find a bed, but it may not be in the hospital they presented themselves to,” Mann said.
Snider said the diversion of COVID-19 patients to the three systems is becoming a bigger factor as community hospitals struggle to provide enough ICU beds.
The systems noted the growing weariness and frustration of physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and “countless other health care workers” who have been “fighting the pandemic, fighting to keep themselves and their family healthy, and fighting to save the lives of their patients.”
“They are exhausted.”
“These health care workers have made incredible sacrifices and they need the support of the community now more than ever before.”
336-727-7376