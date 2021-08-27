We have a long history of disrupting low-income neighborhoods in the name of progress. Latest example is near Washington Park.

The existing driveway enters from Broad Street — which is weirdly funny since it’s barely wide enough to accommodate cars coming from opposite directions — and passes directly next to an electric substation.

So, it, too, needs replacing.

But the new driveway being cut into a formerly tree-covered hillside at the end of Bond Street is entirely different than a new restroom or picnic shelter.

It’s attracting attention for an unpleasant reason: The construction and completion of a new entrance, no matter how badly needed, will in all likelihood result in the disruption and alteration of lower-income residents.

Not that it’s a new phenomenon.

New construction, particularly for roads, thoroughfares and/or large-scale stadium projects in nearly every city in America has been impacting low-income neighborhoods for generations. Ask anyone who had a grandparent (or parent) displaced by U.S. 52 or moved out of a long established neighborhood to make way for a downtown ballpark.

There’s even an historical marker outside the ballyard on Peters Creek Parkway, put up to remember the African-American West End. Small consolation to a relative handful who paid more than their share for the greatest good for the greatest number.