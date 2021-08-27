We have a long history of disrupting low-income neighborhoods in the name of progress. Latest example is near Washington Park.

The circular cul-de-sac at the end of Bond Street, an arrow-straight dead-end road overlooking Washington Park, was still Tuesday morning.
A breeze, ever so slight, threatened without success to stir up the heavy, damp air. An ancient rectangular sign, likely ignored by generations of teenage would-be Romeos and Juliets, warned motorists that parking at any hour was not allowed.
A smattering of small houses, rentals and investment properties mostly, and older model sedans and minivans lined either side of the narrow ribbon of pavement. Kids’ bikes, abandoned for the time being, lay in several front yards.
Odds are good that you’ve never driven down Bond Street. Most people haven’t.
But if you’re one of the thousands who use Washington Park, one of the city’s oldest and busiest, that’s about to change in a big way.
So, too, is the quiet nature of a very short street.
Rebuilding underway
Long-planned improvements to Washington Park, paid for with $2.5 million in bonds approved in 2018 by city voters, have been underway for several months now.
A new restroom and picnic shelters, as well as renovations to asphalt pathways and a stone pedestrian entry from Park Boulevard are on the drawing board. No regular user of the park, which dates to 1892, could seriously dispute that the park is in need of a facelift.
The existing driveway enters from Broad Street — which is weirdly funny since it’s barely wide enough to accommodate cars coming from opposite directions — and passes directly next to an electric substation.
So, it, too, needs replacing.
But the new driveway being cut into a formerly tree-covered hillside at the end of Bond Street is entirely different than a new restroom or picnic shelter.
It’s attracting attention for an unpleasant reason: The construction and completion of a new entrance, no matter how badly needed, will in all likelihood result in the disruption and alteration of lower-income residents.
Not that it’s a new phenomenon.
New construction, particularly for roads, thoroughfares and/or large-scale stadium projects in nearly every city in America has been impacting low-income neighborhoods for generations. Ask anyone who had a grandparent (or parent) displaced by U.S. 52 or moved out of a long established neighborhood to make way for a downtown ballpark.
There’s even an historical marker outside the ballyard on Peters Creek Parkway, put up to remember the African-American West End. Small consolation to a relative handful who paid more than their share for the greatest good for the greatest number.
Along those same lines, albeit on a much smaller scale, the current residents of Bond Street are being forced to sing a similar song — a fact noted by Greg Errett, a retired employee of the city’s Transportation Department who pays attention to such things.
“It bothers me for several reasons,” he said the other day. “One, it’s a major driveway serving a good-sized park entering from a cul-de-sac where there are a fair amount of low-income minority residents. Two, the street is not in great shape for increased traffic.
“It’s narrow. People have to park on both sides of the street where kids play. It’s dangerous. It bothers me from a planning perspective that it’s the best the city could do.”
Best of bad options
Errett wasn’t just griping just to hear himself talk. He typed out earlier this month a well-thought-out email to city officials, outlining his concerns and asking about an alternative floated several years ago.
A new road north of the Duke substation, he wrote, could serve both Washington Park and the new Gateway Nature Preserve Park alongside Salem Creek and was discussed during planning meetings in 2018.
The problem, responded William Royston, the director of the Recreation and Parks Department, is that a road in that spot would go next to the creek — a known floodplain, as swimmers from the old YWCA can attest — and disrupt the nature preserve.
“During the master planning process, our consultant looked at the old access road on Broad Street as a possible new entrance into Washington Park,” Royston emailed back. “We were unable to move forward with this option due to several issues with the floodplain.”
So it would appear that carving a new driveway into a wooded hillside at the end of a small dead-end road was the best of limited bad options.
Nevertheless, Errett’s written concerns do serve a greater good.
It reminds city officials — and the taxpayers who bankroll big projects — to be mindful of the human costs of brick-and-mortar improvements, especially as they’re applied to the powerless.
Tuesday morning, before she left for the day, a young woman politely declined an opportunity to comment because she feared the possibility of blowback.
“The other thing I do not like about this access road is that it is being built on a street of primarily low-income minority residents, which raises all sorts of environmental justice issues,” Errett wrote. “We, the City, have a bad history and reputation of placing these types of public infrastructure burdens on its low-income and minority citizens.”
