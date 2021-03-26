We otter win: Water tank otter competes in 'final four'

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are in the "final four" of a competition that at this stage matches a large painted mammal against a rocky hole in the ground.

So far, the otter painted on the side of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities water tank is crushing its opposition from the towns of Winder and Auburn in Georgia, which are competing with an abandoned rock quarry turned into a water-storage area.

"The staff has been spreading the word, and we have been doing social media," said Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the Sides Road Water Tank — the home of the otter — was almost at 2,000 votes on the web site hosting the contest, while the Winder-Auburn Rock Quarry lagged almost 1,000 votes behind.

The voting ends Monday, and people can vote as many times as they have email accounts, Ketteler said. She was not shy about noting that many folks are voting both from work and home.

Not much is at stake other than bragging rights and pride. But sort of like in NCAA basketball, the city-county system has had to fight its way forward through a system of brackets that started with 32 projects from around the country.