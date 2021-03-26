We otter win: Water tank otter competes in 'final four'

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are in the "final four" of a competition that at this stage matches a large painted mammal against a rocky hole in the ground.
So far, the otter painted on the side of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities water tank is crushing its opposition from the towns of Winder and Auburn in Georgia, which are competing with an abandoned rock quarry turned into a water-storage area.
"The staff has been spreading the word, and we have been doing social media," said Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the Sides Road Water Tank — the home of the otter — was almost at 2,000 votes on the web site hosting the contest, while the Winder-Auburn Rock Quarry lagged almost 1,000 votes behind.
The voting ends Monday, and people can vote as many times as they have email accounts, Ketteler said. She was not shy about noting that many folks are voting both from work and home.
Not much is at stake other than bragging rights and pride. But sort of like in NCAA basketball, the city-county system has had to fight its way forward through a system of brackets that started with 32 projects from around the country.
The otter was painted on the water tank by a Florida-born artist who calls himself Daas.
The otter is 50 feet tall on the side of the water tank, which is technically located on Sides Road but visible to motorists only from Peters Creek Parkway south of the Clemmonsville Road exit.
The mural, which measures 270 feet across the northwest side of the tank, was executed over 26 days in the spring of 2018 and immediately spawned both praise and puns: "Otterly remarkable," said one headline. "It 'otter' look good," said another. "It 'otter' be" the best tank, read one more.
Daas said he's "thrilled" to carry Winston-Salem and Forsyth County into the final four "and hope we can get to number one!" he said in an email.
"The overwhelming support and participation in this contest has brought national recognition to the otter mural," he said, adding that it "speaks volumes to how much public art can make a positive and lasting impact in the community."
The contest is put on by a group that calls itself ELGL, which stands for Engaging Local Government Leaders. It bills itself as an "accidental professional organization" that encourages "the brightest minds in local government."
The otter is competing for the group's "Knope Award," named for the lead character in the television show "Parks and Recreation," Leslie Knope. Previous contests involved picking the best libraries or best parks, but this year's contest focused on finding the "best water facilities."
After getting by the Orlando Wetlands Park to make it out of the initial field of 32 entries, the Sides Road Water Tank "otterly" mauled the Baltimore Public Works Museum in the "Sweet 16," before narrowly eking out a win over the Elsinore Arch at the Greater Cincinnati Water Works in the "Elite 8."
While the otter and rock quarry fight it out in one bracket, in the other the Cedar Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Athens, Ga., is doing battle with Lake Lenexa and Blackhoof Park in Lenexa, Kan.
Ketteler made clear who she thinks should win:
"Ours is so cute and visually appealing," she said.
