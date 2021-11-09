“We’re just not seeing the demand" for kids' vaccinations in Forsyth County, health director says

DHHS said last week it would provide more than 468,000 kids’ doses statewide in its initial distribution, which would cover about 52% of the 893,000 North Carolinians in the 5-to-11 age group if fully used.

All 750 providers of the kids’ vaccine were supposed to get their initial supply on Monday. About 185,000 doses are being shipped to retail pharmacies.

School clusters

Three schools within Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have been removed from DHHS’ latest cluster dashboard, which was updated Tuesday.

Those schools are: Mount Tabor High and Southeast Middle with seven students and one staff member each; and Carter High with three students and two staff.

A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.

However, a facility or school must be at least 28 days removed from its latest new case to be taken off the list.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cluster at Sedge Garden Elementary has increased in the past week from four to 11 students, and from one to three staff members.