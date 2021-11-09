“We’re just not seeing the demand" for kids' vaccinations in Forsyth County, health director says

The initial response to the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages children ages 5 to 11 has been limited in Forsyth County, the county health director said Tuesday.
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group became available last week through the county health department, as well as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health Inc. pediatric facilities, St. Peter’s Outreach Center, and local pharmacy options.
The kids’ dose is about one-third of the adult version, and is given with smaller needles.
Joshua Swift said the health department provided 84 doses during Saturday’s event for those 5 to 11. There were 100 vaccination appointments available.
Overall, Swift said that 380 Forsyth children in the age group had received their first dose as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re just not seeing the demand,” Swift said. “There may be a lag of other providers getting their data into the state’s system.
For this week, about half of the department’s 1,200 available vaccination appointments have been taken.
However, appointments are approaching 100 for Friday with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools taking off a scheduled “wellness” day.
School boards across the state have been calling off school for that day, which falls the day after Veterans’ Day and gives students and staff a four-day weekend.
Another opportunity comes Saturday when the health department conducts a kids’ 5-to-11-only vaccination event from 2 to 5 p.m. at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road.
Schedule an appointment at Bit.Ly/KaleideumVaccinations. Due to space limitations, there is a limit of one adult per child. Children who receive the vaccine will get free admission for a future visit to Kaleideum.
Swift cautioned that “it shouldn’t be a rush, as if it’s an emergency to get in.”
However, Swift recommends parents have their child get their first dose by mid-November so that they can be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
“With adults, we could easily see 500 appointments a day,” Swift said.
“We wanted to do a soft opening (on Nov. 6) because we wanted to allot plenty of time.”
“We’re trying to make sure people know the (kids’) vaccine is available, and trying to make it as kid-friendly and welcoming as possible.”
Overall, Swift has estimated that about 20,000 of the 35,500 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth would get fully vaccinated.
Baptist has received 6,900 kids’ doses from the state Department of Health and Human Services, while the Forsyth health department received 3,900 doses, of which 1,500 were transferred to Novant.
DHHS said last week it would provide more than 468,000 kids’ doses statewide in its initial distribution, which would cover about 52% of the 893,000 North Carolinians in the 5-to-11 age group if fully used.
All 750 providers of the kids’ vaccine were supposed to get their initial supply on Monday. About 185,000 doses are being shipped to retail pharmacies.
School clusters
Three schools within Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have been removed from DHHS’ latest cluster dashboard, which was updated Tuesday.
Those schools are: Mount Tabor High and Southeast Middle with seven students and one staff member each; and Carter High with three students and two staff.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.
However, a facility or school must be at least 28 days removed from its latest new case to be taken off the list.
The cluster at Sedge Garden Elementary has increased in the past week from four to 11 students, and from one to three staff members.
Sherwood Forest Elementary was unchanged at six students and one staff member infected. For Paisley IB Middle, five students are listed as infected.
The biggest clusters reported for Triad and Northwest North Carolina schools remain at Revolution Academy Charter in Guilford County with 13 students and six staff members, and at North Wilkes Middle with 15 students.
Forsyth update
Forsyth continues to have additional declines in key COVID-19 metrics, particularly in the daily case count, as the delta variant surge appears to be waning.
DHHS reported Tuesday there were 37 new cases in Forsyth and no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
That followed 53 new cases reported for Sunday.
Forsyth has had 52,396 cases of COVID-19 and 570 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.
By contrast, as of noon Tuesday, Forsyth had averaged 58 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
About 36% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 200, have occurred since April 15.
There have been 107 deaths since Sept. 1 and four deaths so far in November.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 1,243 new cases Monday, compared with 1,103 on Sunday, 1,497 on Saturday and 2,025 on Friday.
The Nov. 1 case count of 1,096 is the lowest daily statewide total since 871 on July 19.
There were 19 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.49 million COVID-19 cases and 18,336 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,097 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Tuesday, up 57 from Monday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 253 COVID-19 patients, unchanged from Monday.
The one statewide metric on the rise was the positive test rate, which was at 5.9% based on 26,050 tests conducted Sunday. The rate was 5.1% on Monday and was as low as 3.9% on Nov. 4.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 4.7% over the past 14 days.
State health care officials have said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
DHHS said 67% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.42 million with the two-dose regimen and 4440,198 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Tuesday, 215,832 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.
About 68% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 77%, Wake 80% and Mecklenburg 70%.
