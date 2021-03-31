We shouldn't need a 'Hege' law to keep felons from becoming sheriff. But just in case ...

The sponsors of House Bill 312 — officially called Qualifications for Sheriff/Expunction — seem to have left out a few key words in this vitally important legislative proposal.

Which, when you think about it, is hard to believe, considering that the darn thing runs to seven full, single-spaced pages.

The bill, and a companion wending its way through the state Senate, contain such important verbiage as “education,” “training” and “standards” in helpfully spelling out for candidates how to answer one simple question.

Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

It really shouldn’t be this difficult. Yet here we sit while the honorables in Raleigh debate whether a crook can be elected sheriff in any one of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

Colorful character

The bill — which passed a vote in the N.C. House on Thursday — is careful to note that no counties are specifically cited.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but anybody around here not born last night knows that is pure, complete and total bunk.

The Qualifications for Sheriff/Expunction bill is, and always will be, the Gerald Hege Bill. Who else could it possibly be?