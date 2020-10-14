'We Vote,' declares mural at Winston-Salem State

An on-street mural at Winston-Salem State University came just in time for early voting, which begins Thursday, Oct. 15.

"We Vote," says the mural, which is outside the early voting site on campus.

The Winston-Salem chapter of The Links, Incorporated, along with the WSSU Student Government Association partnered to make the mural a reality.

It was painted by chapter members and student organizations.