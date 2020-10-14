 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'We Vote,' declares mural at Winston-Salem State
0 comments
top story

'We Vote,' declares mural at Winston-Salem State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An on-street mural at Winston-Salem State University came just in time for early voting, which begins Thursday, Oct. 15.

"We Vote," says the mural, which is outside the early voting site on campus.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Winston-Salem chapter of The Links, Incorporated, along with the WSSU Student Government Association partnered to make the mural a reality. 

It was painted by chapter members and student organizations.

Early voting sites WEB only
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News