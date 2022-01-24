Weather, COVID-19 played role in staffing issues at Thomasville nursing home were two were found dead, owner says

Pinnacle said that “we are cooperating fully with state officials investigating this situation and taking meaningful steps to ensure that it does not happen again.”

On Jan. 20, Thomasville police were at the nursing home, as was a crime scene unit from the department.

Thomasville police have not commented beyond the initial report.

Thomasville Mayor Raleigh York told WGHP/Fox8, the Journal’s newsgathering partner, that “the city council and I are very concerned with conditions present at Pine Ridge, as stated in the press release from the police department.”

“However, I feel it would be premature for me to make any further comment until after the ongoing investigation has been completed.”

Few answers

In its statement, Principle did not say what health issues the two resident who died may have had, nor did it discuss the conditions of the two residents who were taken to hospitals in critical condition, one to High Point Medical Center and the other to Thomasville Medical Center.

Autopsies are being done at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on the residents who died.