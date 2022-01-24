Weather, COVID-19 played role in staffing issues at Thomasville nursing home were two were found dead, owner says

State and local officials have released little information about their investigation into a Thomasville nursing home where two residents were found dead and two more were sent to a local hospital in critical condition on Jan. 16.
According to a Jan. 18 Thomasville police report, responding officers determined there were three staff members to care for the 98 patients at the Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center at 706 Pineywood Road.
One licensed practical nurse and two certified nursing assistants were at the facility when investigators arrived Jan. 16.
The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation is reviewing whether Pine Ridge complied with staffing requirements, a move prompted by the welfare check by Thomasville police and other local first responders and medical personnel made at the request of residents.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said last week that “neither federal nor state law prescribe a minimum staffing ratio for nursing homes.”
Among the investigating agencies are the State Bureau of Investigation, Davidson County District Attorney’s Office and Davidson County Social Services.
The owner of Pine Ridge, Principle LTC based in Kinston, issued a statement Monday, Jan. 24,more than a week after the residents were found, saying “the disruptions to our staffing (on Jan. 16) were created by the combination of hazardous road conditions and the rampant spread of COVID across North Carolina.”
Pinnacle said that “we are cooperating fully with state officials investigating this situation and taking meaningful steps to ensure that it does not happen again.”
On Jan. 20, Thomasville police were at the nursing home, as was a crime scene unit from the department.
Thomasville police have not commented beyond the initial report.
Thomasville Mayor Raleigh York told WGHP/Fox8, the Journal’s newsgathering partner, that “the city council and I are very concerned with conditions present at Pine Ridge, as stated in the press release from the police department.”
“However, I feel it would be premature for me to make any further comment until after the ongoing investigation has been completed.”
Few answers
In its statement, Principle did not say what health issues the two resident who died may have had, nor did it discuss the conditions of the two residents who were taken to hospitals in critical condition, one to High Point Medical Center and the other to Thomasville Medical Center.
Autopsies are being done at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on the residents who died.
Principle said its medical director “has indicated the deaths were medically unrelated to any staffing issues caused by the winter storm. The families were notified by our staff at the time of death.”
The statement did not say how the medical director came to that determination.
Principle also said “All of our residents are currently receiving the medical care and support they need.”
And the company said that the deaths of two residents in Thomasville were “mischaracterized.”
“It has been implied that the deaths of these residents were discovered when EMS crews arrived at the facility on Sunday evening. That is not accurate.
“Our staff began making arrangements with local funeral homes well before EMS arrived at the facility,” Principle said in its statements. “Hazardous road conditions prevented the funeral home from immediately traveling to Pine Ridge.”
State regulators said they will not comment until their review is completed. An on-site investigation was supposed to have been completed over the weekend.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Jan. 18 that “these reports are deeply troubling and need to be investigated thoroughly.”
“The health and safety of patients, particularly those in long-term care facilities, are critical.”
1 star rating
Pine Ridge is listed with a one-star overall health inspections rating, which is classified as “much below average” by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
CMS said health inspection star ratings are “based on each nursing home’s current health inspection (which took place June 17) and two prior inspections, as well as findings from the most recent three years of complaint inspections and three years of infection control inspections.”
Pine Ridge ranked below average for staffing levels but above average for quality of patient care.
CMS said the facility has had 12 complaints over the past three years with nine citations reported, which is three above the average in North Carolina for a long-term care facility.
Most of the complaints centered on patient care, particularly whether patients were receiving the care assigned by their doctors, including appropriate and timely medication, and whether their patient records were being updated as necessary.
Other complaints addressed the quality of food, the length of scheduled breaks for nursing assistants, and lack of documentation that the facility was addressing complaints in a timely fashion.
DHHS said federal and state regulations require nursing homes to “have sufficient staff (particularly nurses) with the appropriate competencies and skills sets to provide nursing and related services to assure resident safety and well-being.”
Staffing levels also are dictated by “resident assessments and individual plans of care (that) consider the number, acuity and diagnoses of the facility’s resident population.”
In a February 2018 recertification report for Pine Ridge, DHHS found that the facility did not have an adequate emergency preparedness plan. Nursing homes are inspected and re-certified by the state each year.
Long-term care facilities must have an emergency preparedness plan — “utilizing an all-hazards approach” — that complies with applicable local, state and federal requirements.
“The plan did not include facility- and community-based risk assessments, which included missing residents, the facilities resident population and a process that included collaboration with local, regional, state and federal officials.
“The plan did not have any policy or procedures regarding the emergency plan, the provision of needs for staff and residents, evacuation, sheltering of residents and staff that remain in the facility and the transportation of medical records. … The plan failed to have a training program.”
COVID-19 cluster
DHHS’ COVID-19 dashboard for long-term care facilities, updated Wednesday, listed Pine Ridge with an outbreak of 13 staff members and seven residents.
That was up from eight staff members and two residents as of the Jan. 11 update. There had been no reported COVID-19 related deaths as of Tuesday.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.
Principle said staffing levels have been affected in recent weeks either by employees becoming infected with COVID or their children being exposed to COVID. Principle also said employee burnout contributing to staff shortages.
DHHS said there were previous outbreaks at Pine Ridge that began on July 18, 2020, and ended on Feb. 26, 2021, and another than began on Oct. 13, 2021, and ended on Nov. 10, 2021.
In the July 2020 cluster nine residents died. At its peak, that cluster had 99 infected residents and 57 staff members. No deaths were reported in the October 2021 cluster, which included three staff members and one resident.
