Weather delays vaccine shipments

The planned Group Three vaccinations scheduled to begin Wednesday likely have become more complicated – at least in the short term – because of the winter cold snap’s effect on first dose supplies.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that the rounds of vaccine expected to have arrived Feb. 16-17 from federal government supplies won’t be available for distribution until between Monday and Wednesday.
“Allocations for the next week are also expected to arrive during the same time period,” DHHS said.
“Typically, providers receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments of first doses on Tuesday and Wednesday and shipments of second doses on Thursday and Friday.”
DHHS said it is advising providers “to assess current appointments and notify recipients accordingly based on on-hand supplies.”
“Providers should ensure people get their second dose as close to the recommended time as possible based on supply, and to postpone or reschedule first doses.”
Before the DHHS announcement, the three main local vaccine providers – Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health – said they expected to return to normal vaccination schedules Saturday.
The Forsyth health department said it will open another round of vaccinations – the total number wasn’t disclosed – at 2 p.m. Saturday. The appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine.
The appointments are for those in Groups One and Two – those ages 65 and older, and healthcare workers.
Novant said Friday it expected to receive 11,000 first doses next week, along with an additional 2,000 doses for community minority vaccination events.
Vaccinations for the Group Three subgroup will take place at the county health department's site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building and at Novant's site at Hanes Mall.
Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist have not yet established a mass-vaccination site in Forsyth, but will provide staff and vaccine at the fairgrounds.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said there are plans to have vaccination clinics in some schools if the logistics can be worked out.
Vaccination plans for child care providers still are being developed.
Vaccinations that were to be conducted Thursday by the Forsyth health department have been rescheduled for Feb. 25 with the same appointment times.
Novant said individuals who had first-dose vaccination appointments between 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Hanes Mall vaccination site will get their shots on Feb. 25. In most cases, a patient’s appointment will be rescheduled for the same time as the previous appointment.
Novant said the second-dose vaccination event at St. Peter's Church & World Outreach Center will continue as planned on Saturday.
Wake Forest Baptist said it is notifying affected patients about rescheduled appointment through their myWakeHealth charts, by text or by phone. Patients who are unable to keep their rescheduled appointment times are asked to call (336) 70-COVID.
For its Winston-Salem vaccination centers, all first doses scheduled for Saturday at the Downtown Health Plaza will be provided Feb. 27.
There are no planned changes for the second-dose events Saturday through Monday at Piedmont Plaza since those supplies already are in place.
The Yadkin County Health Department has cancelled all vaccine clinics for Saturday.
Novant recently added the ability for individuals under age 65 to pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org. The system encourages also signing up for a MyChart account even if individuals aren’t in the Novant network.
The goal is to have registration information in the Novant system to speed up the appointment process, and to be able to notify individuals when they become eligible for a vaccination.
The groups stressed they will continue to provide vaccinations to those in people ages 65 and older and healthcare workers.
"Because the supply of vaccine is limited, we urge the public to remain patient, as it will take some time to vaccinate everyone who qualifies," deputy county manager Shontell Robinson said.
Dr. Kevin High, Wake Forest Baptist's president, said the three groups will continue to partner with community and faith organizations "to ensure equitable access to those in historically marginalized populations who are disproportionately affected by this disease.”
In addition to educators, there are about 345,000 North Carolinians also considered frontline essential workers. Their appointments could begin March 10.
They include workers in food-processing and medical equipment manufacturing; food and agriculture supply chains; essential goods; government and community services; public health and social work; public safety, first responders and law enforcement; and transportation.
The state will work with vaccine providers "to see how the process with educators goes and learn before any decisions are made about the other frontline essential workers on March 10," Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday.
