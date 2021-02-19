Weather delays vaccine shipments

The planned Group Three vaccinations scheduled to begin Wednesday likely have become more complicated – at least in the short term – because of the winter cold snap’s effect on first dose supplies.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that the rounds of vaccine expected to have arrived Feb. 16-17 from federal government supplies won’t be available for distribution until between Monday and Wednesday.

“Allocations for the next week are also expected to arrive during the same time period,” DHHS said.

“Typically, providers receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments of first doses on Tuesday and Wednesday and shipments of second doses on Thursday and Friday.”

DHHS said it is advising providers “to assess current appointments and notify recipients accordingly based on on-hand supplies.”

“Providers should ensure people get their second dose as close to the recommended time as possible based on supply, and to postpone or reschedule first doses.”

Before the DHHS announcement, the three main local vaccine providers – Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health – said they expected to return to normal vaccination schedules Saturday.