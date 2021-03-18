Weather forecasters downgrade storm risks in Winston-Salem and Triad

National Weather Service forecasters Thursday morning downgraded the risk of a severe storms in Winston-Salem and most of the Triad. Concern has shifted to the east and south in advance of an approaching warm front there.

Forecasters said Forsyth County now has only a slight chance of severe weather coming from the storm.

Although tornadoes are possible anywhere in central North Carolina this afternoon, the National Weather Service said, the greater chances are in an area extending east and south of the Raleigh-Durham Triangle.

The same goes for chances of high winds and hail. The National Weather Service said lightning and flooding can happen anywhere in central North Carolina. While the flood risk was limited, forecasters said lightning will be widespread during the storm.

Despite the lower risks here, forecasters said people should still be on the alert and be ready to take action if severe weather does strike.

To shelter from a tornado, experts say it is best to go to the basement if you have one or to an interior room without windows if you don't.

People in mobile or manufactured homes should get out and, as a last resort, should get into a ditch or ravine and lie low on their stomachs with their hands over their heads.