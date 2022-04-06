Weather outlook: Triad could be in for severe storms Wednesday night

Severe thunderstorms and strong winds are possible Wednesday night into Thursday in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, forecasters say.

The storms could produce wind gusts of 60 mph in central North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties, said Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

A cold front passing over the region will fuel the storms, Swiggett said.

Wednesday's night forecast calls for 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Forsyth County with a low temperature around 60 degrees.

Thursday's forecast in Winston-Salem calls for a 50% chance of rain before 2 p.m., then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high temperature near 70 degrees.

The rainfall could reach half an inch in the Triad, with higher amounts likely in areas that receive the thunderstorms.

The cold front, combined with a low pressure system moving over Northwest North Carolina, could likely mean thunderstorms and strong winds in Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, as well, said Anita Silverman, a weather service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.

Wind gusts in those counties could reach 58 mph, Silverman said.

Wednesday night's forecast in Mount Airy and Boone calls for a 50% to 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms with low temperatures around 55 degrees in Surry County and 47 degrees in Watauga County.

Thursday's forecast calls for a 30% to 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms in Mount Airy and Boone with a high temperature near 65 degrees in Surry County and near 55 degrees in Watauga County.

The rainfall also could reach half an inch in the region, except for higher amounts in the areas that receive the thunderstorms, the weather service said.

