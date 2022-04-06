Weather outlook: Triad could be in for showers, storms early Thursday

Triad residents likely will see scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning as a cold front moves over the area, forecasters say.

The conditions over Forsyth and Guilford counties will be favorable to produce the stormy weather, said Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Forecasters predicted severe thunderstorms and strong winds Wednesday night into Thursday in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

Thursday's forecast in Winston-Salem calls for a 70% chance of rain, then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high temperature near 66 degrees.

Thursday night’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies in Forsyth County with a low temperature around 41 degrees.

The rainfall could reach half an inch in the Triad, with higher amounts likely in areas that receive the thunderstorms.

The cold front, combined with a low pressure system moving over Northwest North Carolina, could result in thunderstorms and strong winds in Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties as well, said Anita Silverman, a weather service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.

Thursday's forecast calls for a 30% to 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms in Mount Airy and Boone with a high temperature near 64 degrees in Surry County and near 55 degrees in Watauga County.

Thursday night’s forecast calls for a 20% chance of rain in Boone and mostly clear skies in Mount Airy with low temperatures around 34 degrees in Watauga County and 40 degrees in Surry County.

The rainfall also could reach half an inch in the region, except for higher amounts in the areas that receive the thunderstorms, the weather service said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.