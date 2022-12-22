Weather-related power outages possible in Triad, Duke Energy warns

High winds behind an Arctic cold front expected to move into North Carolina early Friday could lead to widespread electricity outages that possibly could extend into the Christmas weekend, Duke Energy warned Thursday.

“While there is never a good time to be without power, we recognize that the possibility of outages over the holidays is particularly worrisome for the customers and communities we serve,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke’s storm director for the Carolinas. “Our crews are prepared and will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power when outages occur.”

Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are possible in the Triad between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, followed by peaks of 40 mph through the evening hours, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

“High winds and saturated ground may lead to downed trees, limbs and power lines,” Duke warned. “These winds can also impede Duke Energy workers’ ability to assess storm damage and restore power, and any outages that occur early Friday could linger into the evening as high wind gusts are forecast throughout the day.”

Nearly half an inch of rain had fallen in the Triad by midday Thursday, increasing the risk of trees being uprooted and waterlogged branches breaking off in the expected gale-force winds.

Power outages could be even more impactful Friday as temperatures plunge to about 16 degrees by 10 a.m. and into the single digits overnight, according to the weather service. With the blustery conditions, below-zero wind chills are expected Friday and Friday night.

The forecast high for Christmas Eve calls for highs in the upper 20s and overnight lows dipping to 14. Christmas temperatures around the freezing mark are expected for Christmas Day with another night in the teens.

People with little or no access to indoor heat are especially at risk from extreme cold.

“We are expecting a higher demand for shelter, as you might think,” Bo McDonald, executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston-Salem, said Thursday.

McDonald added that the center could use donations of blankets, coats, gloves, hats, socks and food.

Frostbite, hypothermia

Even brief exposure to bitter cold air can lead to frostbite, which is the freezing of skin and the body tissue just beneath it. Frostbite first affects exposed body tissue where blood circulation may be limited, such as fingers, toes, the nose and ears.

“When frostbite starts, feeling is lost in the affected area and the frozen tissue will take on a white or pale appearance,” the weather explains in a guide to winter safety. “If you suspect you are experiencing frostbite, hold the frostbitten area closely against warm skin to return blood flow and warmth to the affected area.”

To minimize frostbite, make sure all body parts are well covered, the weather service advises.

Hypothermia – caused when the temperature of the body falls to a dangerous level – is the most common winter-weather killer.

“When you hear of a hiker, climber, hunter, or a stranded traveler perishing from cold weather exposure, hypothermia was the cause,” the weather service notes.

Hypothermia deaths can even occur in temperatures above freezing, especially if a person or clothing is wet.

Warning signs of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech and drowsiness. Anyone suspected of suffering from hypothermia should get immediate medical treatment.

“If no help is available, the victim should be warmed slowly with warm liquids along with dry clothing and blankets,” the weather service says.

For bitter cold conditions, the weather service offers these tips:

Stay dry. Wet clothing results in much faster heat loss from your body. Wear waterproof, insulated boots.

Stay covered. Wear mittens or gloves, and a hat. At least half of your body heat is lost if your head is not covered.

Dress layered. Trapped air between loose fitting clothing helps to insulate the body.

Stay informed with the latest forecasts and warnings. Use wind chill temperatures to guide you in dressing properly for the outdoors. On very cold days, minimize your exposure to the outdoors if possible.

Safety at home

Duke Energy encourages customers to have a plan in place to respond to an extended power outage caused by severe weather, and offers these tips:

Before the storm

Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save time later. The kit should include everything needed for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits.

Keep a portable radio or television on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.



Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they also are fully charged.

Have a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs or evacuation is required.

Pet owners should arrange to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets, friends' or family members' homes, or pet-friendly hotels.

After the storm

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.

If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you must get out of the vehicle due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Outage reporting

Customers who experience an outage during a storm can report it by visiting duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device; using the Duke Energy mobile app; texting “OUT” to 57801; or calling 800-POWERON (800-769-3766).

Customers also can monitor outages in real time at duke-energy.com/outagemap.