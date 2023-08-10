More than 4,700 Duke Energy customers in western and northwestern Winston-Salem suffered power outages Wednesday, authorities said.

Outages were reported in the areas of Reynolda Road and Stratford Road, Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive, University Parkway and Robinwood Drive, University Parkway and Northpoint Boulevard, Silas Creek Parkway and Bethabara Road and University Parkway and West Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Fallen trees or limbs damaging Duke Energy equipment caused outages to 2,107 customers, the company said on its website.

The cause of the outages to 2,650 Duke Energy customers was unknown Thursday afternoon, the company said.

The power should be restored by 9 p.m. Thursday, the company said.

Drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes of travel, police said. If motorists are unfamiliar with the area, they can use GPS or other navigation apps.