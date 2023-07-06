FANCY GAP, Va. — An earthquake rattled an area near the border of North Carolina and Virginia Thursdasy morning.

The 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported 3.9 miles north of Fancy Gap, Virginia. That's 65 miles northwest of Greensboro.

The earthquake was reported at 5:50 a.m., according to the report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

In North Carolina, people reported feeling the earthquake in Winston-Salem and Sherrills Ford.

There were no immediate reports of damage associated with the earthquake.