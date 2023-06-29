After what has been an unusually cool June in the Triad, a sizzling start to July is on tap.

Heat index readings reaching 100 degrees are expected for the region this weekend, just in time for early Independence Day celebrations, according to the National Weather Service.

And after a weeks-long absence, Canadian wildfire smoke made a return visit to North Carolina Wednesday, prompting a new wave of air-quality alerts in much of the state.

Through Wednesday, temperatures at Piedmont Triad International Airport — the weather service’s official climate station for the region— had not topped 87 degrees this month, and the forecast called for highs of 88 both Thursday and Friday to close out June.

The average high so far this month has been about 80. That’s 5 degrees cooler than normal for June in the Triad.

That trend will flip along with the calendar this weekend as temperatures climb into the 90s Saturday through Monday, the weather service said.

Staying safe

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday advised residents to take precautions to protect themselves, their children and pets from the effects of hot weather.

“Prolonged exposure to heat can lead to dehydration, overheating, heat illness and even death,” NCDHHS cautioned while offering these protective tips:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Take frequent breaks in cool and shady or air-conditioned places if spending extended time outside.

Reduce normal activity levels.

Speak with your physician about how to stay safe if you take medicines that make you more vulnerable to heat, such as tranquilizers or drugs for high blood pressure, migraines, allergies, muscle spasms and mental illness.

Check on neighbors, and if working outdoors, check on co-workers.

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, even for a few minutes. Temperatures inside a car reach a deadly level quickly.

Symptoms of heat-related illness include muscle cramps, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, fainting, headaches, nausea and vomiting.

Children, adults 65 and older, anyone without access to air conditioning, outdoor workers and people with chronic health conditions are most vulnerable to hot conditions.

“If you or someone you know experiences heat-related illness, move to a cool place, drink water, place cold cloths on the body and seek medical attention,” NCDHHS advised.

Through June 17, there already had been 361 emergency room visits related to heat in North Carolina this year, according to NCDHHS.

“Patients presenting at emergency departments with heat-related illnesses are mostly male, ages 25 to 44, and most have been seen in hospitals in North Carolina’s Piedmont and Coastal regions,” the agency said.

Return visit

Smoke from more than 400 Canadian wildfires, which led to unhealthy air quality in much of North Carolina early this month, returned to the state Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said a weather pattern is essentially funneling the smoke over much of the central and eastern U.S.

Much of North Carolina was under a Code Orange advisory for unhealthy air quality Wednesday but most of the Triad, including Forsyth and Guilford counties, remained in the moderate range.