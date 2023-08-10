Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.