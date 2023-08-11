The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
