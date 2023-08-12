The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Duke Energy reports more than 4,700 outages to its customers in western and northwestern Winston-Salem
More than 4,700 Duke Energy customers in western and northwestern Winston-Salem suffered power outages Wednesday, authorities said.
