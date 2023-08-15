Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Duke Energy reports more than 4,700 outages to its customers in western and northwestern Winston-Salem
More than 4,700 Duke Energy customers in western and northwestern Winston-Salem suffered power outages Wednesday, authorities said.
