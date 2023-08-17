The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Duke Energy reports more than 4,700 outages to its customers in western and northwestern Winston-Salem
More than 4,700 Duke Energy customers in western and northwestern Winston-Salem suffered power outages Wednesday, authorities said.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Forsyth County and northern Davidson County.
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
