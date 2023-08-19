Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Forsyth County and northern Davidson County.
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Temperatures Friday and Saturday night dropping to near 60 degrees.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the maki…