Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Forsyth and northwestern Davidson counties.
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 th…