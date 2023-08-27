The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
