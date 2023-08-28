Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Forsyth and northwestern Davidson counties.
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's…