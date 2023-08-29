Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
