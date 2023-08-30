The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.