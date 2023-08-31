Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Weather Statement is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
