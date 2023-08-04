Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degr…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
There were no immediate reports of damage.