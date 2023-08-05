Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
There were no immediate reports of damage.