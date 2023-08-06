The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
