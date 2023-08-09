The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
