Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.