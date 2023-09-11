The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
