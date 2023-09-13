The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
