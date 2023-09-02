The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 de…
The center of Idalia will pass south of the Triad, but some showers and breezes will cross parts of the Triad during Wednesday afternoon and e…
Rainfall amounts will vary substantially, with higher amounts from Greensboro, and lower amounts in Winston-Salem. Meteorologist Sean Sublette…