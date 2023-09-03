The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
