Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, a break in the heat and humidity make for good football weather in the Southeast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 …
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to close the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…