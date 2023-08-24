The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Forsyth and northwestern Davidson counties.

The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

At 6:34 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located a line extending from near Winston-Salem to Clemmons to near Mocksville, moving southeast at 15 mph, the weather service said.

The storms will produce 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail, the weather service said. Residents can expect damage to their roofs, siding and trees.

The storms will effect Winston-Salem, Lexington, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Huntsville, Lewisville, Arcadia, Pfafftown, Welcome and Sedge Garden, the weather service said.

Straight-line winds can topple trees and power lines as well as damage mobile homes and other buildings, the weather service said.

Residents should seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storms have passed. People should stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly, the weather service said.