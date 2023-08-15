The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Forsyth County and northern Davidson County.

The warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

At 2:29 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was near Mocksville, moving east at 40 mph, the weather service said.

The storm has 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail, the weather service said. Residents can expect damage to their roofs, siding and trees.

The impacted areas include Winston-Salem, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lewisville, Walkertown, Rural Hall and Pfafftown, the weather service said.

Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines and damage mobile homes and other buildings, the weather service said. People should find shelter in sturdy structures until the storm has passed.

Residents also should stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly, the weather service said.