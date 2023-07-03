Potentially strong thunderstorms are possible for much of central North Carolina, including the Triad, Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, the region is feeling the year's first summer swelter.

Heat index readings as high as 100 degrees are possible in the Triad Monday, and could hit 110 in the Triangle and eastern areas of the state.

With a cold front moving into central North Carolina, “very hot and humid air out ahead of it will result in an unstable air mass,” leading to the potential for storms, primarily through 11 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office said in an afternoon briefing.

Wind gusts topping 60 mph and hail reaching more than 1 inch in diameter are possible, along with potentially dangerous lightning, the weather service cautioned.

“The biggest threat will be damaging winds but there could be some large hail and, of course, frequent deadly lightning is possible in any storm,” the weather service added.

Scattered, isolated storms were moving east into the Triad Monday afternoon, and a hit-and-miss pattern is expected to continue into the nighttime hours.

Overall, there is an overall 30% chance of rain and storms for the Triad.

Independence Day is expected to be dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. The forecast looks safe for Tuesday night fireworks, too, with no rain expected and temperatures in the low 80s at sunset.