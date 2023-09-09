The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory, a flash-flood warning and a flood watch for most of Northwest North Carolina.

The flood advisory covers Surry and Yadkin counties and is in effect until 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

The flash-flood warning, which covers southwestern Surry County, east-central Wilkes County and northwestern Yadkin County, is effective until 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

The flood warning covers Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes and Yakin counties through 2 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said.

Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in low-lying and poor drainage areas of Surry and Yadkin counties, the weather service said.

At 3:25 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms in Surry and Yadkin counties, the weather service said. The storms produced up to 2 inches of rain.

Four minutes later at 3:29 p.m., radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in southwestern Surry, east-central Wilkes and northwestern Yadkin counties, the weather service said.

About 4 inches of rain have fallen in those areas, and flash flooding is likely in those areas, the weather service said.

Creeks and rivers may flood in Mount Airy, Ararat, Pilot Mountain, Pilot Mountain State Park, Siloam, White Plains and Levelcross, the weather service said.

In addition, flooding might happen in Elkin, Jonesvillle, Ronda, Boonville, Arlington, Fairview and Swancreek, the weather service said.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall may occur in most northwestern counties, the weather service said.