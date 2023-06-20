The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory and a flood watch for sections of Northwest North Carolina.

The flood advisory will remain in effect until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, Wilkes, according to the weather service in Blacksburg, Va.

The flooding may be caused by excessive rainfall, the weather service said. Minor flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

At 8:27 a.m. Tuesday, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, the weather service said. Between 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga and Wilkes counties.

The locations that experience flooding include Boone, Jefferson, West Jefferson, Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro, Ronda, Sparta, Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain, the weather service said.

The flood watch will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, the weather service said.

Heavy rain with excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the weather service said.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks, and saturated soils and some gusty winds could topple trees, the weather service said

Forecasters predict 3 to 6 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, especially among and just east of the southern Blue Ridge Mountains, the weather service said.

The rainy weather has produced 2,691 power outages as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in some northwestern and Triad counties, Duke Energy Corp. reported on its website.

Those outages include 2,119 outages among Duke Energy customers in Yadkin County, the utility company said.