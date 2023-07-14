The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flood watch for the Triad and central North Carolina.

The watch will remain in effect until midnight Friday, the weather service said.

Excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the weather service said. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the region Friday, the weather service said. With a humid air mass in place, heavy rainfall will be possible with any storms that develop Friday.

People living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action if flooding happens, the weather service said.