Heat index values could top 100 degrees in the Triad Thursday, and the long-term forecast calls for daily temperatures in the 90s at least for the next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs of 95 are expected Thursday. Factoring in humidity, it could feel like 102 degrees in some areas, the weather service warned.

There’s little chance of rain to at least temporarily cool things off Thursday, although there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms Thursday night.

Highs in the low to mid-90s are in the daily forecast through next Wednesday.

Some wet periods are likely for the weekend. There is a 60% chance of rain or storms Friday through Saturday night, and a 50% probability Sunday.

The rain chances are 30% Sunday night through next Wednesday.

Counting this Wednesday, Triad temperatures have reached the 90s half of this month’s first 12 days.

The region’s average high temperature in July is 88.5. The highest reading ever recorded during the month was 104 degrees on July 27, 1914.