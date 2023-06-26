The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Triad until 11 p.m.

The alert includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties and extends into the Triangle region.

Southwestern Wilkes and western Yadkin counties also were under a severe thunderstorm warning as of 5:30 p.m.

The main threats from potential storms are large hail and damaging winds, the weather service’s Raleigh office said. Isolated tornadoes also are possible, and periods of heavy rain could cause flooding in some areas.

Temperatures at Piedmont Triad International Airport reached 87 degrees Monday afternoon, equaling the highest readings for what has been a relatively cool June.

So far, the average temperature for the month is 5 degrees below normal, a departure from what was the Triad’s second-warmest start to a year on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

For the first four months of 2023, the average temperature for the region was more than 5 degrees above normal.

Like June, May also was relatively cool, however. The average temperature in the Triad last month was more than 2 degrees below normal.

Climate experts still are forecasting one of the warmest-ever years overall for North Carolina in 2023 as climate change tied primarily to heat-trapping pollution continues to fuel a rise in temperatures.

The immediate forecast calls for a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms through Monday night.

There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms Tuesday, with highs of about 84, according to the weather service.