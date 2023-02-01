Weaver anniversary brings bad memories -- and serious concerns from Winston-Salem residents

Environmental concerns and long-term health effects seemed highest on the minds of residents who gathered Wednesday night to voice their concerns, one year since the major fire that destroyed the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in northern Winston-Salem.

About 50 Winston-Salem residents gathered at Hanes Hosiery Community Center to ask questions and voice their worries.

People asked everything from why officials don't know what caused the fire to whether anyone is studying the long-term effect of any chemical exposure that public safety workers experienced.

"Why wasn't this regulated?" Fernell Black asked from his seat on the front row. "It could have been stored off site."

City officials said they are limited in what they can require companies to do, but cited a change in zoning regulations that will at least prevent the Winston Weaver company from rebuilding on its former site.

The blaze destroyed the fertilizer plant in a fire that began on the evening of Jan. 31, 2022. The cause is still unknown.

Learning that some 600 tons of ammonium nitrate were stored at the site, officials worried the night of the fire about the potential of a catastrophic explosion — one that could have dwarfed a 2013 Texas explosion that killed 15 and damaged or destroyed 150 buildings.

As it was, the city established a mile-wide voluntary evacuation zone. While the city escaped an explosion, some pretty terrible air quality readings in the aftermath of the fire still has many worried about their health.

"My concern is still about the atmosphere in our area," said Phyllis Scott, who lives in the North Hills neighborhood. Scott said she was glad to hear that Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will be conducting a study looking at any long-term health impacts to residents.

The meeting came one night after dozens of current and former residents of the Piney Grove community gathered at a church to thank God for their deliverance from the fire, and appeal for answers to their questions about the calamitous blaze.

The little Piney Grove neighborhood would have been near the epicenter of the explosion, had the ammonium nitrate blown.

One thing Piney Grove residents want people to take note of is that their community was there before Winston Weaver built its plant in 1939. It's often said that the plant came before the residents nearby, but in the case of Piney Grove that's just not true, former resident Mary Correll Williams told those attending.

"My concern is the environment and the testing of the soil," she said after the prayer service had ended. Williams said she still owns land in the neighborhood, and wants to know if the fire could affect people who live on that soil in the years to come.

Sabrina Webster, one of the organizers of the service, invited the 50 or so in attendance to share their stories. Webster also appeared at the Wednesday meeting at Hanes Hosiery to press her concerns.

At the church, people talked about the tight-knit character of their community, the deep family ties, and how their neighborhood is rich in the experiences and values that shaped their upbringing.

Now, Webster said, the community is ready to go forward in meeting city officials and trying to get answers to their questions.

Jason Torian, a community organizer with the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League, or BREDL as it is known, said that when his group first met with residents, it learned that people had concerns ranging from possible health and environmental impacts to concerns over a lack of communication, both during the event and in the months afterward.

People want accountability for what happened both from the city and the Winston Weaver plant owners, he said.

"The fire should have been preventable," Torian said, stressing that the 2013 Texas explosion should have warned local people about the dangers they could face.

While no lives were lost in the Winston-Salem fire, many people in a one-mile radius had to temporarily leave their homes, and businesses in the zone were temporarily closed.

Air quality suffered because of the plume of smoke from the fire and water quality in nearby creeks was compromised because of fire runoff.

"We must hang in there and not take no for an answer," Minister Karen Blue told those at the Tuesday gathering, appealing for people to persevere in getting officials to address their concerns.