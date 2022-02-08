Weaver Co. runoff contaminates creek in Winston-Salem. City had warned fertilizer maker about offsite storage facility.

Higher-than-normal levels of conductivity (the ability of water to pass an electrical current) and concentrations of dissolved solids were discovered through testing in the creek by contractors working for the company and the Environmental Protection Agency, Huff said. But the readings were upstream from the plant at 4440 N. Cherry St., meaning runoff from the fire was not the source.

“We concluded that another upland source existed for pollutants,” he explained. “Staff’s historical knowledge of the upland sub-basin directed the investigation to the Brownsboro Road satellite storage location.”

The notice of violation directs Winston Weaver to “place all raw and finished products under roof, thus eliminating the exposure to rainwater.”

While the document says the company is to stop any discharge from the site immediately, it also sets a Feb. 18 deadline for all material to be moved under cover. Failure to meet the city’s timeline could result in $500 per day in fines, the notice says.

The company began using front-loaders and other equipment to move material and create berms Tuesday.

“That doesn’t come overnight,” Huff said of the work. “But we do want it stopped immediately.”

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

