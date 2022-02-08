Weaver Co. runoff contaminates creek in Winston-Salem. City had warned fertilizer maker about offsite storage facility.

Days after a stern directive from city officials, the Winston Weaver Co. on Tuesday began moving exposed materials at an offsite storage facility where rain-induced runoff contaminated a nearby creek as recently as Monday.
The work at the structure at 4020 Brownsboro Road comes as efforts to fully extinguish a potentially explosive fire less than a mile away at the company’s fertilizer plant entered their second full week.
The city on Saturday informed the company it must “immediately cease and desist the illegal discharge of fertilizer-laden runoff” at the second site.
Winston-Salem officials discovered the discharge at the open-air structure at 4020 Brownsboro Road on a wet Thursday, when more than a half-inch of rain fell in the area. The city followed up Saturday with a hand-delivered notice of violation, which included the cease-and-desist edict.
Piles of material remained exposed to the elements Monday as freezing rain fell in the area for most of the morning.
A steady stream of white liquid flowed from the piles, under a locked, rusty chain-link gate, down a cracked asphalt driveway and into the street where it moved in a long, milky river before finally disappearing down a storm drain partially clogged with leaves and garbage.
That section of the city’s stormwater system flows directly into Monarcas Creek, Field Operations Director Keith Huff said in the notice to Winston Weaver general manager Shane Collins.
The creek was already an environmental concern when Huff and Assistant Stormwater Director Andrew Allen observed the storage facility Thursday.
Just a few hours earlier, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, announced an investigation to determine potential levels of contamination in Monarcas Creek and downstream sections of Mill and Muddy creeks, which eventually flow into the Yadkin River.
On Saturday, the city issued an advisory urging residents and their pets to stay away from sections of creeks downstream from the fire site at 4440 N. Cherry St.
Water samples from a stormwater pipe feeding into Monarcas Creek south of the 8000 block of North Point Boulevard found “elevated levels of nitrites, nitrates, ammonia nitrogen and other potentially harmful chemicals,” the city said in its announcement.
Officials also observed seven dead fish in two locations along Monarcas Creek, Huff said.
Water tests by consultants working for Winston Weaver and the Environmental Protection Agency prompted the visit to the Brownsboro Road storage facility.
Higher-than-normal levels of conductivity (the ability of water to pass an electrical current) and concentrations of dissolved solids were discovered through testing in the creek by contractors working for the company and the Environmental Protection Agency, Huff said. But the readings were upstream from the plant at 4440 N. Cherry St., meaning runoff from the fire was not the source.
“We concluded that another upland source existed for pollutants,” he explained. “Staff’s historical knowledge of the upland sub-basin directed the investigation to the Brownsboro Road satellite storage location.”
The notice of violation directs Winston Weaver to “place all raw and finished products under roof, thus eliminating the exposure to rainwater.”
While the document says the company is to stop any discharge from the site immediately, it also sets a Feb. 18 deadline for all material to be moved under cover. Failure to meet the city’s timeline could result in $500 per day in fines, the notice says.
The company began using front-loaders and other equipment to move material and create berms Tuesday.
“That doesn’t come overnight,” Huff said of the work. “But we do want it stopped immediately.”
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
336-727-7204