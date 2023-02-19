Sabrina Webster decided it was time to leave when things inside the burning Winston Weaver fertilizer plant started blowing up.

It was Jan. 31, 2022, and the fertilizer plant was on fire about a quarter-mile from Webster’s house on Tobacco Street, in the Piney Grove neighborhood.

Webster was working in High Point that evening, and as she prepared to drive home, her adult daughter, living at her house, called to say that flames from the plant were reaching into the sky, and that Webster would have to detour around some closed streets.

She talked her way past a police officer and got home, but it was not for long.

“I heard the first explosion and it shook the house,” she recalled. “Then within minutes I heard another explosion. And I panicked, trying to put clothes in the bag. The main thing I wanted to get was my family portraits. And I couldn’t grab all of them. I was able to get my dog. I couldn’t get my cat. When this house shook, it scared me so bad.”

Webster made her way to the Double Tree hotel on University Parkway and joined a long line of people waiting to get a room. Lots of students from Wake Forest University were in the line, and Webster worried the hotel would fill up before her turn came.

She got a room, ended up staying away from her house for several days. Webster — and all Winston-Salem — dodged what Winston-Salem Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo described as a potentially catastrophic explosion that could have dwarfed one in 2013 in Texas that killed 15 and damaged or destroyed 150 houses.

One year later, Webster still sees smudges that remind her of the smoke that infiltrated her house. She remembers seeing her cat again for the first time, her pet’s eyes almost shut from the irritation.

And she still gets nervous, she said.

“Even today it is so upsetting,” she said. “I’m nervous and have anxiety. This is a family neighborhood. This is not just a house, it is a home. And I think about a whole generation of a family could have been wiped off the face of the earth.”

A year after the Weaver fire, a lot of people in the city have grappled with what happened, what needs to change, and what people still don’t know.

Long term environmental and health impacts are still not known. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the fertilizer company claiming company negligence and exposure to toxic fumes caused them harm.

Zoning regulations have been changed that will stop Winston Weaver from rebuilding on site, but building code changes that would force all older factories of any kind to upfit to modern safety standards are called unlikely.

The fire also prompted an examination of how Black people were disproportionately affected by the patterns of industrial development in Winston-Salem that in turn made them more vulnerable to the effects of the fire.

20-20 hindsight

If he had it to do over again, Mayo says he would have called for an emergency declaration and mandatory evacuation.

In hindsight, he said, it was found that some homeowners’ insurance policies would have paid for loss of use if the evacuation was mandatory. As it was, the city set up a fund that ended up paying $241,000 to people for lost wages, hotel bills and other fire-related losses.

Officials at the time talked about the difficulty of enforcing a mandatory evacuation, but Mayo said that wasn’t the main reason he was opposed to it at the time. Instead, it was his prior experience in cities to the east of Winston-Salem that had him convinced that a mandatory evacuation was not the right approach. Mayo was fire chief in Rocky Mount before coming to Winston-Salem.

In places more susceptible to hurricanes, Mayo said, a mandatory evacuation “communicates that if you have a problem and you are not evacuated, we are not going to come get you until the event is over.”

“That is not what I wanted to communicate to the citizens, that we would not come back,” Mayo said. “We kept answering calls within the one-mile radius. We never stopped providing service. For medical incidents, we would send a fire unit in and evacuate the patient out to the perimeter of the evacuation area to have them taken off for treatment and transportation.”

Mayo said that in Winston-Salem the night of the fire, ordinary communication problems were made worse because city and county fire departments had separate dispatching services.

“The night of the fire, we were using other fire departments to backfill our fire stations,” Mayo said. “At that time, city telecommunicators could not ‘see’ county units and the county communications could not see them on a computer screen. Communication is often cited as a challenge at any major fire incident. There is so much going on. You typically do not have enough people on the scene whose job it is to do nothing but monitor radio communications.”

Fortunately, Mayo said, the recent decision to move city fire dispatching to the county communications office will make future cross-department communication easier.

In a review of how the city performed in its response to the fire, Kevin Dull, with the EnvioSafe company, told the city’s public works committee that sending fire trucks into the evacuation zone to bring out medical patients marked an innovative way to handle the calls.

Overall, the city’s response was good, Dull said.

“You had good collaboration between local responding agencies and state and federal agencies,” Dull said. “You had good community support.”

That support included people donating hotel rooms for shelter and donating food.

But the communication problem was made worse by a lack of Spanish speakers to get messages out better to the Hispanic community.

That was something Council Member D.D. Adams focused on during the discussion.

“There was always a need, but no one knew the need was real until the Weaver fire,” Adams said.

As a result of feedback from the Hispanic community, the city created a new language access coordinator position to get out critical or urgent information in Spanish, said Wanda Allen-Abraha, the city’s human relations director.

Command post

In his review of the city’s response, Dull suggested two major changes in the way the city sets up for handling an emergency like the Weaver fire.

*First, the city should have an emergency operation center that is “turnkey,” that is, already set up and ready to go.

“You had to outfit an actual EOC, but jurisdictions should have a fully-functional EOC to activate during an event,” he said.

*Also, the city should have a fully functional mobile command post.

The recommendations are good ones, Mayo said.

“We were fortunate to have a building temporarily donated to us to set up an emergency operation center, but it took us a couple days to become fully operational with internet access, phones and projection screens and that sort of thing,” Mayo said. “I would hope we have at some point in the future a turnkey emergency operations center. You could say that in five minutes we are going to be fully functioning and operating.”

Many people have been asking since the Weaver fire whether building codes could be changed to require sprinklers in the older buildings such as the Weaver plant that have been grandfathered in, but no one thinks that is ever likely to happen.

“I wish every building in America had fire sprinklers in it, but legislatively and economically, I have had to resolve to myself that that is not going to happen,” Mayo said. “Fire sprinklers work. Fire sprinklers are not going to become the norm in our society until Americans become more scared of fire than they are right now.”

When city council members decided on the things they would ask the North Carolina General Assembly to do in the coming term, changing regulations to require all older buildings to have sprinklers didn’t even make the list.

There’s too much political clout in opposition to such a change because of the great cost to businesses it would impose, said Jeff MacIntosh, the city’s representative on the N.C. League of Municipalities.

“The idea of doing away with grandfathering in certain instances has been discussed, but nobody feels there is a chance of it getting passed,” MacIntosh said. “We don’t want to put something on the agenda that we know is dead on arrival.”

Requirements to retrofit all business properties “would put people out of business no doubt,” he said.

“That is a great argument until one of them blows up,” MacIntosh said. “Then it is a different argument.”

Zoning changes

The major change to city regulations put into place after the Weaver fire consisted of zoning ordinance changes that in effect would prevent the Winston Weaver company from rebuilding on its eight-acre site.

The ordinance changes apply to any future manufacturing site that makes fertilizer, pesticides, explosives, agricultural chemicals and batteries. Sites would have to have at least 25 acres and the plant would have to be at least 400 feet from an exterior property line.

City officials limited the kinds of industries affected by the new rules to those it said have “known, documented explosive potential with significant off-site impacts.”

Left off were companies that make medicines and drugs, paint and adhesives, and soap and other toiletry compounds.

While the new rules don’t apply to existing plants, city officials did say there were no fertilizer or pesticide manufacturing operations in the city, and only one battery plant.

Still, officials acknowledged that even a 400-foot setback would not have protected areas near the Winston Weaver plant if an explosion had occurred the night of the fire.

If the plant had blown that night, it would have most strongly hit neighborhoods where Black and Hispanic residents live. That awareness inspired a $1 million Mellon Foundation grant to Wake Forest University that will focus on advancing environmental justice.

Corey Walker, the dean of the School of Divinity and the director of African-American studies at Wake Forest, outlined ambitious goals for the new program when he talked in February to residents who assembled at the Hanes Hosiery Community Center to talk about Weaver fire concerns.

“When we talk about environmental justice, we are talking about a transformed world, to enable individuals to maximize their lives, so that everyone can live up to their God-given potential.”

One of the keys to the program’s success, he said, will be in how the research capabilities of an elite university can be combined with the knowledge that people in the affected communities bring from their own life experiences, Walker told the audience.

Answers coming?

Some answers could be coming, in time, to some of the health and environmental questions people have.

In January, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist announced it would be doing a study to compare the health of some 900 people within a two-mile radius of the plant site with that of some 7,000 people who live further away than that.

Dr. Callie Brown recently told an audience of people concerned about the Weaver fire’s effects that by comparing the electronic health records of people in the two different groups, researchers can see if they have different experiences with all kinds of health problems — from asthma and lung disease to heart disease and cancer.

One woman who spoke at that public gathering, Phyllis Scott, told how she experiences itchy eyes, coughing and sneezing from allergies every year.

“But this year, the season has passed, and I’m still coughing,” Scott said.

The Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League, or BREDL as it is known, is working with the Piney Grove neighborhood to help residents organize to present their post-fire concerns. The neighborhood has formed a group it calls the Piney Grove League for Change.

Jason Torian, an organizer from BREDL, said he’s heard stories from residents about vegetation changes that have occurred since the fire.

BREDL’s beef, expressed in a lengthy report issued last August, is that local officials didn’t do enough during the fire and the days afterward to emphasize how dangerous it was to breathe the fumes from the fire.

Officials with expertise in air quality should have been presenting their data during each press conference, the group says. The group points to an early press briefing by a fire official that called air pollution levels acceptable.

“Because these (environmental) agencies took a back seat and usually did not publicly participate in the press conferences,” BREDL said, “the air quality aspect of this incident was often downplayed.”

‘Panic attack’

Minor Barnette, the director of the county’s office of environmental assistance and protection, said he certainly did not hesitate to sound the alarm when the level of particulates in the atmosphere around the Weaver plant soared way past hazardous levels.

Barnette said a level of 300 micrograms per cubic meter of air was considered hazardous, but one reading after the fire showed a level of over 9,000 micrograms.

“I had a panic attack,” Barnette said, as he later recounted the experience to other state officials. “So starting the day after the fire, my agency sent out press releases every day with updates, redundantly delivering the message ... to avoid the smoke, don’t go out in the smoke, don’t breathe the smoke.”

Fortunately, Barnette said, air quality levels quickly subsided to normal levels within eight to 10 days.

Keith Huff, the city’s director of field operations, said it took months to happen, but that sampling of nearby creeks eventually also showed a reversion to norms.

The Atrium study may reveal whether people who live near the former Weaver plant have reason to fear health effects.

At least the fire left no significant environmental impact on the site of the Weaver plant, a recently released study from five months of soil and groundwater testing at the site revealed.

Montrose Engineering and Geology sampled groundwater 20 to 30 feet underground and took hundreds of soil samples on the site. While some arsenic and chromium levels were elevated by residential standards, they were not the result of the fire and were not out of line for an industrial site in use for 80 years, the study suggests.

Meanwhile, as she waits for answers, Webster said she and other residents of Piney Grove will stick together as they draw on the strengths of a neighborhood with a long history.

“There is so much love and strength in this community that people on the outside don’t see,” she said. “Piney Grove is still here. It may be a low-income community, but the Lord blessed us in preventing 600 tons of ammonium nitrate from exploding ... the entire Triad could have been affected. Everyone should have a right to live in a safe environment that is not hazardous to your health.”