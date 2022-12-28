Weaver site will never be the same: A look at the top environmental stories of the year

As 2022 winds down, state officials await a highly anticipated report on the aftermath of a massive Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire that became the Triad’s top environmental story of the year.

The blaze broke out Jan. 31 and took days to extinguish. Concerned over a potential explosion of 500 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the plant, emergency management officials issued a voluntary evacuation order affecting about 6,000 residents, and firefighters retreated from the flames until the threat of a blast had subsided.

Ammonium nitrate, a common ingredient in fertilizer, is used as an explosive for mining and other commercial uses.

As the fire raged into its third day, a light breeze continued to carry a pungent plume of blinding smoke southwest.

When overnight temperatures plunged into the mid-20s, air near the ground cooled while air aloft remained warmer, creating what is known as a temperature inversion. The higher warm air acted as a virtual ceiling, trapping the lower cold air and preventing the smoke from rising into the atmosphere.

As the fire burned into its third night, an Environmental Protection Agency monitoring device set up about 1.5 miles from the Winston Weaver site took more than 7,000 air-quality tests over a six-hour period to measure levels of potentially unhealthy particles.

The average of those readings was 50 times higher than the EPA’s standard for “acceptable” air quality.

Even more alarming, those levels were seven times higher than what the agency deems “hazardous,” the point at which it recommends closing schools and workplaces, and evacuating affected neighborhoods.

“That’s ridiculously high,” Andrew Grieshop, an associate professor in the Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering at N.C. State University who studies the effects of emissions and the links between pollution and climate change, told the Journal.

Meanwhile, at the site itself, more than 4.2 million gallons of water was used over several days to suppress the fire, sending chemical-laden runoff into Monarcus and Mill creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue an alert encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

At least 36,000 gallons of water — trapped by the berm installed during the blaze — was stored, tested and eventually hauled away, city officials said.

Issues at second site

Less than a week after the Weaver fire ignited, city officials delivered a stern directive ordering the company to move exposed material at an offsite storage facility just a few blocks away where rain-induced runoff contaminated a nearby creek.

A hand-delivered letter informed the company it must “immediately cease and desist the illegal discharge of fertilizer-laden runoff” at the second site.

Piles of material remained exposed to the elements two days later as freezing rain fell and a steady stream of white liquid flowed from the facility, down a long driveway, into the street then down a storm drain that feeds Monarcas Creek.

The city announced a week later Weaver had complied with the order, and the company eventually abandoned the facility.

Site assessment

Over the course of months after the heat-twisted metal and layers of ash were removed, a contractor hired by Winston Weaver probed the site to identify metals, chemicals and other substances that remain as unseen legacies of the facility’s more than 80 years of operation.

After completing a preliminary environmental assessment for Winston Weaver in May, Montrose Engineering and Geology laid out its plans in a 71-page document approved in July by the N.C. Department of Environmental Control’s Inactive Hazardous Sites Branch.

The resulting assessment, expected to be completed in February, will determine the extent and potential expense of work needed to remove contaminants.

Montrose said in its approved plan that it would install five wells at the site to test groundwater 20 to 30 feet underground, and collect and analyze more than 500 soil samples.

During and shortly after the fire, high levels of arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead and mercury were detected, according to the contractor. And based on its initial assessment, Montrose said it would look specifically for concentrations of volatile organic compounds, ammonia, nitrate, nitrite, phosphates and metals.

Montrose revealed that it identified contaminants including “waste fluids from the demolition of the former fertilizer production building” and was informed by Winston Weaver that “paints and flammable liquids are among the hazardous waste fluids onsite.”

The plan also noted that a 550-gallon diesel fuel tank and 6,000-gallon tank storing a “petroleum-based coating for the fertilizer products” were “known to have been present on the site.”

In July, the North Carolina Department of Labor Investigation levied fines totaling $5,600 on Winston Weaver for improperly storing ammonium nitrate. Investigators also determined that wooden storage bins at the Weaver facility were not adequate to keep ammonium nitrate from escaping or other substances from entering.

Investigators said they were unable to determine a cause for the fire, which is the subject of multiple lawsuits.

The Winston-Salem City Council passed a zoning ordinance amendment in December that increased setback requirements for plants that make fertilizer, batteries, explosives and other chemicals.

One effect of the new rules is that it would prevent Winston Weaver from rebuilding on its former eight-acre site. The new regulations require future plants of that type to be placed on at least 25 acres with a 400-foot perimeter setback.

Here is a look at some of the other environmental stories covered by the Journal in 2022:

Sewage spills

North Carolina environmental officials cited the city of Winston-Salem for wastewater violations in connection with two August spills totaling nearly 90,000 gallons of raw sewage.

In the larger of the two spills, 80,000 gallons of untreated wastewater streamed into Peters Creek for 31 hours after contractors working for the city mistakenly redirected the flow from the sewer’s main line into an abandoned section of pipe, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities said.

The affected section of creek, near 415 Northwest Blvd., runs directly behind two residential neighborhoods and under University Parkway, just northwest of where it changes over from North Cherry Street.

The total discharge from the Aug. 23 spill was nearly 80 times larger than the state’s threshold for incidents that must be disclosed to news outlets, and came just five days after the city reported a leak of 10,400 gallons of sewage into Little Creek near the 500 block of Harper Street, east of the Salem Parkway-Silas Creek Parkway interchange.

The city faces a potential $25,000 fine in connection with the spills.

Biggest polluter

The Triad is now home to North Carolina’s largest single source of industrial emissions that contribute to climate change, according to federal data released in August.

The nearly 7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide discharged in 2021 from Duke Energy’s Belews Creek Steam Station, in the southeast corner of Stokes County, accounted for more than two-thirds of the Triad’s greenhouse gas total for the year and pushed the facility past Duke’s Marshall Steam Station on Lake Norman as the heaviest emitter in the state.

The company says it plans to end use of coal at its North Carolina facilities by 2035, with Belews among the last facilities to make the transition.

Erosion near airport

Despite opposition from critics who argue it’s an uncertain solution that will take too long to complete if approved, Smith Reynolds Airport said it would seek a state grant to cover most of the cost to stabilize a section of Brushy Fork Creek where extreme erosion has eaten away at property in an adjacent neighborhood.

Forsyth County commissioners in October unanimously approved a request from Airport Director Mark Davidson to apply for a $320,000 grant for the project from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund. The county would kick in $80,000 for work to shore up a section of Brushy Fork behind homes on Barkwood Drive.

The proposed solution frustrated environmental advocates who cited what they considered a lack of urgency in addressing neighbors’ issues and compensating them for the thousands of dollars they say they’ve spent dealing with the damage.

Barkwood residents — some of whom have lived in their homes for more than 50 years — say Brushy Fork Creek began eating away at their back yards at an unprecedented rate shortly after the airport clear-cut 250 acres of trees behind their homes in 2015. Surging water has toppled trees, taken out fences, damaged outbuildings and opened sinkholes.

Reporting from the Journal about the erosion and permits for the tree removal led to scrutiny in June from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, which advised the airport to take necessary steps to control runoff from the deforested area.

Davidson said he decided to apply for the grant after learning about the erosion issues through the Journal’s reporting.

Forever chemicals

As Guilford County launched a new round of testing for a specific set of potentially hazardous chemicals in residential wells near Piedmont Triad International Airport in November, Greensboro said it was looking to move forward with a treatment system that would remove nearly all traces of the substances from the city’s public drinking water in three to four years.

“We’re getting close to selecting a ... technology and we’re going to go ahead and pull the trigger on doing upgrades at our Mitchell Treatment Plant,” Greensboro Director of Water Resources Mike Borchers said in reference to a $31 million project that was put on hold more than two years.

The technology will reduce “forever chemicals” in Greensboro’s drinking water system to “near non-detect levels,” Borchers added during an online press conference with county officials.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are widely used, long-lasting chemicals with components that break down very slowly over time.

In Guilford, the highest concentrations of PFAS have been identified close to PTI.

City officials also believe the airport area is the source of most groundwater contamination that eventually reaches the Mitchell Treatment Plant on Battleground Avenue.

Studies have shown that long-term exposure to forever chemicals can cause health issues in humans, but scientists have yet to conclude just how harmful they really are, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

That uncertainty makes detecting PFAS in water sources a public health priority, local officials stressed.

Guilford has reached out to about 100 residents near PTI and asked for permission to test their wells for the presence of forever chemicals.

UPS settlement

A half-dozen United Parcel Service facilities in the Triad were part of a $5.3 million federal settlement over violations of hazardous waste regulations by the company known for its signature brown delivery trucks and matching employee uniforms.

Two Greensboro hubs, two distribution areas at Piedmont Triad International Airport, and customer centers in Winston-Salem and High Point were among 41 UPS facilities in North Carolina covered by the Atlanta-based firm’s consent agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Nationwide, more than 1,100 UPS facilities in 45 states and Puerto Rico were covered by the October settlement, which resolved alleged violations related to disposal of hazardous waste, disclosure procedures related to handling of hazardous materials and other issues.

Under the settlement, UPS agreed to comply with state and federal laws and regulations, including more accurate hazardous waste determinations, proper employee training and proper onsite management of hazardous waste, EPA said.